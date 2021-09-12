Heavy downpour causes 12 deaths in NW Pakistan

Twelve people were dead and two others injured due to heavy downpour in Mansehra district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four to five houses were razed to the ground due to land sliding caused by heavy downpour, the reports said.

There were 16 people in the houses and search for the remaining two has been underway, according to media.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.