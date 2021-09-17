Russia administers COVID-19 vaccine doses to 38% of population

More than a third of Russia's population has been inoculated against a new coronavirus infection, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Health Ministry, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Vladimir Chulanov told TASS on Friday, Trend reports.

"Full [immunization] coverage in Russia is about 38%," he stated at the interregional theoretical and practical conference "Current Issues of Infectious Pathology in the North Caucasus region" in Nalchik.

Chulanov also noted that the number of new coronavirus infections seemed to be on the decline. However, the mortality rate is still high. "The morbidity is dropping but the mortality rate remains high. There is a slight downward trend, however, the number of deaths is high," he said.