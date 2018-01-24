Military armored vehicle “Hizir 4x4” successfully tested in Turkey

24 January 2018 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has successfully tested the military armored vehicle “Hizir 4x4”, Turkish media reported on January 24, citing the military sources.

It is noted that the armored vehicle was also successfully tested for the explosion of mines and landmines.

The vehicle is expected to be used during military missions in Turkey against the fighters of the terrorist organization PKK.

The armored vehicle was developed by the Turkish specialists and is being manufactured in Turkey.

From 2011 the production of mobile outposts that have proved useful in fights against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and also the handguns Canik TP9, unmanned aircraft ANKA and other military equipment has been set up in Turkey within the framework of the strengthening of the domestic defense industry.

Turkey is also developing a domestic military laser system.

In May 2013, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) made a statement offering the creation of a laser weapon (YGLSS), which the Turkish warships is planned to equip with.

The work is planned to continue for 6 years and at the initial stage two prototypes of the laser weapon will be developed, trials for which will be conducted in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the trials of the domestic-made long-range surface-to-surface missiles have also been conducted in Turkey.

The new rocket, named KAAN was launched from a firing ground in the province of Sinop in the north of Turkey and having flown 280 kilometers in the given direction, fell in the Black Sea.

The KAAN rocket system, produced by the company “Roketsan”, was first demonstrated at the International Defense Industry Fair IDEF-2017 in Istanbul.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey switching to unified system of payment for public transport
Economy news 16:44
Turkish servicemen wounded during fighting in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 15:40
Turkey to return Syrian refugees to their homeland - Erdogan
Turkey 15:25
Turkey using domestic weapons in Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 13:12
Turkey, EU to mull prospects of relations – ministry
Turkey 13:02
Turkish Defense Ministry talks Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 09:55
Turkish police detain “healthcare minister” of IS
Turkey 09:49
'260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 03:41
Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Turkey 02:30
One more Turkish serviceman killed during Operation Olive Branch in Afrin
Turkey 23 January 17:16
Turkey believes in success of Operation Olive Branch - Erdogan
Turkey 23 January 16:55
Gas consumption in Turkey expected to grow in 2018
Oil&Gas 23 January 16:53
Official: Ensuring security of civilians in Syria’s Afrin – priority for Turkey
Turkey 23 January 16:52
Turkey takes control of another settlement near Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 23 January 16:08
Syrian authorities knew about Operation Olive Branch - Cavusoglu
Turkey 23 January 13:23
Qatar seeks to invest in Turkey's construction sector
Economy news 23 January 12:04
Olive Branch operation won’t affect civil aviation in Turkey
Economy news 23 January 11:15
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkey 23 January 10:51