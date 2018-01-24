Military armored vehicle “Hizir 4x4” successfully tested in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has successfully tested the military armored vehicle “Hizir 4x4”, Turkish media reported on January 24, citing the military sources.

It is noted that the armored vehicle was also successfully tested for the explosion of mines and landmines.

The vehicle is expected to be used during military missions in Turkey against the fighters of the terrorist organization PKK.

The armored vehicle was developed by the Turkish specialists and is being manufactured in Turkey.

From 2011 the production of mobile outposts that have proved useful in fights against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and also the handguns Canik TP9, unmanned aircraft ANKA and other military equipment has been set up in Turkey within the framework of the strengthening of the domestic defense industry.

Turkey is also developing a domestic military laser system.

In May 2013, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) made a statement offering the creation of a laser weapon (YGLSS), which the Turkish warships is planned to equip with.

The work is planned to continue for 6 years and at the initial stage two prototypes of the laser weapon will be developed, trials for which will be conducted in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the trials of the domestic-made long-range surface-to-surface missiles have also been conducted in Turkey.

The new rocket, named KAAN was launched from a firing ground in the province of Sinop in the north of Turkey and having flown 280 kilometers in the given direction, fell in the Black Sea.

The KAAN rocket system, produced by the company “Roketsan”, was first demonstrated at the International Defense Industry Fair IDEF-2017 in Istanbul.

