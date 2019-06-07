Forests burning in western Turkey

7 June 2019 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Forests are burning in the Milam district of Turkey’s Mugla province, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

It is reported that fire brigades have been sent to extinguish the fire, and six helicopters have been involved.

The fire covers a total area of 50 hectares.

The causes of the fire are not reported.

The forests take over 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

More than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in the history of Turkey, since 1937.

More than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey in the last 10 years alone.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey reveals expenses on research work conducted in 2009-2018
Turkey 16:44
Turkey’s security above all – defense minister
Turkey 16:28
Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ invests in sovereign bonds of Turkey
Finance 16:13
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Turkey 13:33
Turkey developing domestic air defense systems
Turkey 11:38
Date of Turkish, US and Russian presidents’ meeting disclosed
Turkey 11:20
Latest
Azerbaijani manufacturer of canned fruits to expand list of export destinations
Economy 17:43
National oil company of Kazakhstan increases oil refining
Oil&Gas 17:42
Swiss govt demands clarifications from the EU in treaty talks
Other News 17:36
Kazakh national oil company increases oil transportation volume
Oil&Gas 17:25
Azerbaijani observers to participate in presidential election in Kazakhstan
Politics 16:56
'You all go' - thousands of Algerians demonstrate for political reforms
Other News 16:54
Turkey reveals expenses on research work conducted in 2009-2018
Turkey 16:44
Kazakh KazMunayGas increases oil production volume
Economy 16:42
Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC deal extension
Other News 16:30