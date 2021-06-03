Turkey reports 7,181 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,181 as the daily patients increase by 586 in the past 24 hours, and 112 more people have died, taking the death toll to 47,768, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,263,697 according to the infographic.

Some 7,372 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,131,453.

The ministry said 224,150 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 54,586,941.