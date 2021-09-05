Turkey reports 19,464 recoveries from coronavirus

19,464 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 278 to 57,837.

According to the report, 283,385 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 20,033 new cases were registered.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 49.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 38.14 million have taken the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 96.76 million doses including third booster jabs.