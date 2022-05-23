COVID-19 cases in Turkey fall below 1,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 infections in Turkey fell below the 1,000 mark on Sunday, as the health minister promised further easing of mask restrictions if the numbers remain the same for three consecutive days, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Health Ministry confirmed 905 new COVID-19 infections, five related deaths and 1,019 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As many as 118,852 tests were conducted.

"The day we've been waiting for so long has come. The number of cases fell below 1,000. The number of deaths is 5. When the number of cases is below a thousand for three consecutive days, the use of masks will be optional, not mandatory, in public transportation!" Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 147.67 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.83 million people have received their first jabs, while over 53.05 million are fully vaccinated.