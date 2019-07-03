Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

3 July 2019 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

