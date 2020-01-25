Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Jan. 24-25

25 January 2020 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 24 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan. 25, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 10:48
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increase
Finance 10:19
Embassy issues message regarding Azerbaijanis, following deadly Turkey quake
Politics 09:42
Baku to become leader of movement for transition to renewables in region
Politics 09:38
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia
Finance 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51