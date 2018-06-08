President Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

8 June 2018 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In his letter, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, Ilham Aliyev congratulated Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK on her birthday, which is the UK’s national holiday.

Ilham Aliyev wished good health and happiness to Queen Elizabeth II, constant welfare and prosperity to the people of the UK.

