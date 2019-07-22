Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Egyptian counterpart

22 July 2019 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Revolution Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Egypt relations, our traditional ties of friendship and cooperation will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations. On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Egypt peace and prosperity.”

