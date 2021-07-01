Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting UPDATE

Details added, first version posted on 09:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters of Azerbaijan, was held on June 30, Trend reports.

The working group was created with the aim to find the centralized solution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

The meeting, held in video format, was attended by representatives of the Working Group on Economic Issues, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Energy, the Central Bank, the State Tourism Agency, the Karabakh Revival Fund, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

During the meeting, the issue of organizing a trip to the Kalbajar and Lachin districts of businessmen in July to open food, pharmaceutical stores, ATMs, etc. to meet the primary needs of people working and serving in the liberated territories, the importance of preparing a program and a route, as well as ensuring security issues, were discussed.