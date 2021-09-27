Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia, which are rampant in Armenia, reached level of mental illness - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

There has been a change of government in Armenia, but the nature of the enemy does not change. The Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia, which are rampant in Armenia, have reached the level of mental illness, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, Trend reports.

“Hatred against the Azerbaijanis has become an official ideology there. Otherwise, so much atrocity would not have been committed. Anyone who comes to the liberated lands is terrified. This couldn’t have been done by humans. I can even say this couldn’t have been done by animals either. The perpetrators of this are depraved, impertinent, Azerbaijani-phobic mass, a tribe. It cannot be described in any other way, and the whole world should see that. Armenia's patrons should see that. Even though they are reluctant to see this, they must and they will see this. We will show that, we will show the whole world whom we have taught a lesson and what evil we have saved our region from. After all, shouldn’t the enemy who plundered and destroyed all our historical sites, national treasures and resources for 30 years have been taught a lesson? Nevertheless, I repeatedly said before the war that if the Armenian leadership vacates our lands of its free will in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, the war will be ruled out, of course. I said this many times during the war as well. I said that the Armenian leadership should provide us with a timetable stating the dates of which it would leave our lands, and we were ready to stop the war. But they did not do that. Forty-four days later, after the Armenian army’s back had already been broken, after we had liberated Shusha, which is considered an impregnable fortress, and then more than 70 villages from the invaders, the enemy was forced to surrender. This lesson is an eternal lesson for them and let no-one forget about that!” the head of state said.