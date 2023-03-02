Vice President of Gabon considers Summit of NAM in Baku important platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Gabon thanks Azerbaijan for the successful organization of the Summit in Baku, said Vice President of Gabon Rose Christiane Raponda, Trend reports.

She made the remark while addressing the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19.

Raponda noted that this platform is an important tool for overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. She said that the consequences of the pandemic are still being felt.

"The global pandemic has transformed from a health crisis into a crisis threatening the economy and trade," she noted.

Raponda went on by saying that overcoming economic problems is an important element without which it is impossible to efficiently fight against the pandemic. Within this context, she noted the importance of the principle of justice.

She called on the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement to continue the multilateral interaction for eliminating the economic problems. She noted the importance of the platform for solving a wide range of issues, which can contribute to the development of relations between countries.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.