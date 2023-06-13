President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The Turkish President also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid flowers at the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and famous doctor, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.