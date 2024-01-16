Armenians disinform Bulgarian top official's postponed visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Armenia propagated a fake regarding the postponed visit of Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel to Azerbaijan, a diplomatic insider told Trend.

Armenians are attempting to spin it as a harbinger of a probable deterioration in relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. However, no specifics were offered.

According to reports, Mariya Gabriel's visit to Azerbaijan, where she was meant to attend an Azerbaijani-Bulgarian strategic dialogue conference set for January 24, has been postponed due to the country's pre-election proceedings.

Bulgarian-Azerbaijani cooperation is progressing rapidly. Bulgaria, in particular, has been getting Azerbaijani gas since 2021 under a 25-year contract with the Shah Deniz consortium, which was agreed in 2013.

Bulgaria's contracted gas purchases from the Shah Deniz gas field reached their peak in 2023, totaling 1 billion cubic meters annually.

Furthermore, in the fall of 2023, Bulgaria's government requested that the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) supply free amounts of gas.

