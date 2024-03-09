Teachings of Islam emphasize respect for all individuals - Qatari professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The teachings of Islam emphasize respect for all individuals, said Director of the Gulf Studies Center and Associate Professor in Contemporary Politics of the Middle East at Qatar University, Dr. Mahjoob Zweiri, during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our faith instills the value of respect for all of humanity. Those who speak about 'justice' should reflect on their own actions—do they truly respect us? Unfortunately, not. And those who preach to Muslims about 'adaptation' should delve into history. Education is meant to foster acceptance of differences, not discrimination. However, some individuals attempt to sow division in society," said the Center's director.

To note, an international scientific conference, “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024,” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

