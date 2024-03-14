We must pave way for new opportunities ahead - Bosnia and Herzegovina member of presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. We must pave the way for new opportunities ahead, said Member of the Presidency of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović during the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World," Trend reports.

She stated that some happenings, such as racism and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as well as new geopolitical circumstances, warn of the return of realpolitik.

"This leads us to another relevant question, which is to understand the conditions of realpolitik in the current state of affairs. Global interactions suggest the need to broaden our skill set and embrace new prospects for the future. We must join forces," she added.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations, with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

