Azerbaijan confirms 1,770 more COVID-19 cases, 3,788 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,770 new COVID-19 cases, 3,788 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept.17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 468,943 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 472,493 of them have recovered, and 6,251 people have died. Currently, 35,199 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,781 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,715,715 tests have been conducted so far.