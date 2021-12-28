New drugs against COVID-19 presented, discussions underway - Azerbaijani Health Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

International pharmaceutical companies have presented new drugs against COVID-19, and discussions on this are underway, First Deputy Minister of Health - Acting Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

"In some countries, these drugs have already been registered, in some, supplies have begun. After the necessary research data are collected and the results have been revealed, the drugs will be delivered to Azerbaijan," Musayev said.