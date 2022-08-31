Azerbaijan confirms 621 more COVID-19 cases, 648 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan has detected 621 new COVID-19 cases, and 648 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 813,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 800,127 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,505 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,032 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,155,246 tests have been conducted so far.