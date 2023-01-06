Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Military Prosecutor's Office sign Joint Action Plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. In accordance with the "National Security Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a Joint Action Plan for 2023 in the field of suppressing all manifestations of terrorism and extremism was signed between the Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Moreover, a Joint Action Plan was signed between the two structures for the current year in the field of strengthening the rule of law, the military discipline in the Azerbaijan Army, and crime prevention.

According to the plan, the time and place, as well as the responsible persons for events to be held with servicemen have been determined.

At the meetings to be organized during 2023 in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, it is planned to carry out relevant activities aimed at improving the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and law, as well as eliminating existing problems.