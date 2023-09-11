Azerbaijan's ANAMA finds over 40 mines left planted on lands liberated from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has released the number of mines and unexploded ordnance found in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation last week, Trend reports.

The Agency informed that 31 anti-personnel mines, 12 anti-tank mines and 214 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations conducted from September 4 to 10 in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan. An area of 5.246 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

During demining operations conducted from August 1 through 31, 972 anti-tank and 1020 anti-personnel mines and 1121 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan.

Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the mass contamination of territories with mines and the failure of Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to date create great difficulties in locating and clearing mines.