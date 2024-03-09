Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Islamophobia - bitter tragedy of our days, said Azerbaijan MFA's Ambassador-at-large

Society Materials 9 March 2024 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Islamophobia is a bitter tragedy of our days, said Ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elshad Iskandarov during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"Muslims are stereotyped as violent and opposed to liberal values. Liberalism as a concept is becoming more radical. The vandalism of the Khurshidbanu Natavan monument in France is an instance of this trend," he said.

To note, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group are organizing an international scientific conference titled "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" to commemorate the second anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia.

