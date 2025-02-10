EIB backs Spanish company with loan to advance cancer detection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a 15 million euro loan to Spanish biotech company Amadix to support the development and commercialization of innovative blood tests for early cancer detection, Trend reports.

The funding will accelerate research on Amadix’s flagship test, PreveCol, for colorectal cancer, as well as pipeline products for pancreatic and lung cancer detection.

Amadix, based in Valladolid, uses artificial intelligence to analyze proteins and miRNAs in plasma, identifying premalignant lesions before symptoms appear. Detecting and removing these lesions can significantly improve survival rates. The loan will also support the company’s international expansion, including clinical validation of PreveCol in the U.S.

“This investment reflects the EIB’s commitment to supporting European startups developing breakthrough medical solutions,” said Alessandro Izzo, EIB Director of Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance. The funding is backed by InvestEU, the EU program aimed at mobilizing public and private investment to drive innovation and economic growth.

Amadix CEO Rocío Arroyo welcomed the support, emphasizing that the funding will help expand access to liquid biopsy technology, contributing to Europe's Beating Cancer Plan. The investment is expected to enhance Europe’s competitiveness in life sciences and advance medical innovation.