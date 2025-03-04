Kazakhstan to finalize $1.3B fertilizer plant agreement in two weeks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed authorities to finalize an investment agreement with ESTA Construction within two weeks for the construction of a $1.35 billion fertilizer plant, Trend reports.

The meeting with ESTA Construction CEO Mustafa Toprak focused on the establishment of a urea and ammonia production facility in the Mangistau region, near the Kurik seaport.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 700,000 tons of urea and 42,000 tons of ammonia, which will help reduce dependency on fertilizer imports and support the agricultural sector. The project is expected to create 400 permanent jobs and involve up to 3,000 workers during construction.

The facility's location offers logistical advantages for exporting through the Caspian Sea, ensuring optimal conditions for international trade. The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s goal to increase domestic fertilizer production, addressing the country's annual demand of 3.2 million tons, of which current domestic production covers only 56%.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized that the development of domestic urea production is crucial for reducing import reliance and enhancing food security. He also highlighted government support for farmers, including subsidies covering up to 60% of fertilizer costs and advance payments to reduce production costs.

The government allocated 35 billion tenge ($70 million) for these programs in 2025.