ECB gets ready to pull the plug on stimulus scheme

14 June 2018 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The European Central Bank will debate on Thursday whether to end its huge asset purchases by year-end, in what would be its biggest step towards dismantling crisis-era stimulus credited with pulling the euro zone economy out of recession, Reuters reports.

Financial investors are coming to terms with the end of a decade of easy money from the world’s top central banks, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raising interest rates for a seventh time in 3-1/2 years in a further shift from policies used to battle the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

Meeting as growth is slowing and political populism threatens to set off market turbulence, the ECB is expected to argue that its 2.55 trillion euro ($3.00 trillion) bond-buying scheme has done its job in bringing the 19-member currency bloc back from the brink of collapse.

Whether policymakers take the actual decision at their meeting in Riga on Thursday or hold off until July appears secondary as they have long argued that the scheme, commonly known as quantitative easing (QE), should be concluded and the policy focus shift to the expected path of interest rates.

The biggest complication could be the increasingly murky economic outlook, weighed down by a developing trade war with the United States, a populist challenge from Italy’s new government and softening export demand.

But these factors could actually hasten the ECB’s decision rather than hold it back as the bank has little policy firepower left and a further weakening of the outlook could make a later exit more difficult.

“We believe the ECB may be in a hurry to close the QE chapter,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note to clients. “We think this is essentially political, as the ECB would not want its monetary policy to be affected by claims of supporting or conversely impairing the new policy course in Italy.”

Italian bond yields rose sharply this month as a new government promised increase spending, foreshadowing a clash with Brussels, which is pushing Rome to cut the euro zone’s second-biggest debt pile.

Italy’s 10-year bond yielded 2.8 percent on Thursday, compared to just 1.7 percent in early May before its coalition of anti-establishment forces took office.

A broader slowdown could also make it harder to end stimulus, but the ECB has no mandate to prop up growth and Draghi is likely to argue that current rate of expansion is healthy enough to generate inflation, the ECB’s ultimate aim.

To view a graphic on ECB policy and bond yield developments, click: ECB policy and bond yield developments

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
ECB to debate ending bond buys next week - Praet
Europe 6 June 11:43
Deutsche Bank making progress on turnaround
Europe 1 June 14:53
ECB's Praet sees political 'clouds' over strong euro zone economy
Economy news 24 May 14:29
ECB says Brexit transition period instrumental for banks
Economy news 16 May 15:18
ECB wants banks to segregate any virtual currency business
Europe 14 May 14:27
German construction workers seal inflation-busting wage deal
Europe 12 May 14:55
ECB: Tariff war could derail global recovery
Economy news 7 May 12:47
ECB making 'substantial' inflation progress
Europe 3 May 15:27
ECB: Euro zone banks continue to work off bad debt
Europe 30 April 14:32
ECB survey sees slower rise in inflation
Europe 27 April 12:18
ECB keeps policy unchanged; Draghi seen taking confident tone
Europe 26 April 17:08
Merkel doesn't want to speculate on next ECB president
Europe 12 March 16:16
ECB’s monetary expansion not to weaken euro
Business 24 October 2015 11:25
ECB defends payments system in Iran sanctions debate
Iran 21 February 2013 15:32