Germany interested in further development of Southern Gas Corridor

Germany interested to develop further the Southern Gas Corridor project, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field to Europe, a German government official told press ahead of an upcoming visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

"We are interested in construction of a new alternative pipeline network to transport Caspian natural gas via Turkey to Europe. We have a considerable interest in further development of the Southern Gas Corridor," he said.

He noted that connecting European gas networks to the TANAP and TAP pipelines is part of the EU's diversification strategy.

"Azerbaijan is a country of high geo-political significance for global energy supply. Berlin is open to importing natural gas from other countries such as Turkmenistan, Iran, and Iraq," he said.

A ceremony to launch Phase 0 of TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

