BP talks Shah Deniz Stage 2 project’s development

11 September 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The work as part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project, a.k.a. the Shah Deniz full field development (FFD), is progressing ahead of schedule, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones told reporters in Baku Sept. 11.

He said that the BP started production from four wells at the Bravo platform, and it is necessary to clear these wells in the coming months.

It takes time to understand what other changes need to be made and use this experience when starting production from other wells, he noted.

All BP’s expectations associated with the project are justified, said Jones.

Story still developing

