Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 31.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $92.38 per barrel, having grown by 95 cents (one percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $94.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.1.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $91.52 per barrel last week, up by 90 cents (one percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $93.72 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.27.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $87.17 per barrel last week, which is $1.04 (1.2 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $89.05 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.21.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $90.62 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.13 (1.3 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $92.86 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.52.

Oil grade/date Jan. 24, 2022 Jan.25, 2022 Jan. 26, 2022 Jan. 27, 2022 Jan. 28, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $89.10 $91.16 $93.84 $93.17 $94.66 $92.38 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $88.27 $90.34 $92.98 $92.3 $93.72 $91.52 Urals (EX NOVO) $84.21 $86.22 $88.55 $87.86 $89.05 $87.17 Brent Dated $87.52 $89.45 $92.02 $91.29 $92.86 $90.62

