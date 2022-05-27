bp presents decarbonization master plan for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. bp has presented a decarbonization master plan for Azerbaijan to the Ministry of Energy in support of the country’s energy transition, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, the paper includes an in-depth assessment of proposals and recommendations for decarbonization and describes Azerbaijan’s renewables potential and low carbon opportunities including pathfinder renewable energy projects, as well as projects and opportunities that can be assisted by bp. Based on the strategic rationale for decarbonization, the paper presents the feasible outcomes of this process for Azerbaijan out to 2050.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the Ministry and bp in February 2021 on cooperation in assessing the potential and conditions required for large-scale decarbonized and integrated energy and mobility systems, including renewable energy projects in the regions and cities of Azerbaijan.

Since then bp and the Ministry of Energy, as well as various government institutions have been closely cooperating to prepare the Master Plan. The paper presented today is based on wide-ranging discussions of various decarbonization opportunities for the country.

bp and the Ministry of Energy will continue to work closely together towards realization of Azerbaijan’s low carbon energy development vision and the country’s overall sustainability goals.

---

