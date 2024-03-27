Bulgaria pledges continued support for Moldova's energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Bulgaria's Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its commitment to aiding Moldova in bolstering its energy security and diversifying its energy sources, Trend reports with reference to Bulgaria's Ministry of Energy.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Iva Petrova, reiterated Bulgaria's dedication to this cause during the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Moldovan Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The meeting, convened on March 26, 2024, in Chisinau, Moldova, was chaired by Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry, Irina Stonova, alongside Moldova's Minister of Energy, Victor Parlikov.

During the proceedings, Deputy Minister Petrova engaged in bilateral discussions with Minister Parlikov, focusing on mutual concerns in the energy sector. Both nations expressed their commitment to advancing the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, an endeavor aimed at enhancing supply security and diversification.

The Vertical Gas Corridor project, a collaborative effort involving gas transmission operators from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Moldova, seeks to facilitate the transfer of natural gas from southern to northern Europe, thereby fortifying regional energy resilience.

Crucially, the inclusion of Moldova's gas transmission operator in this initiative is perceived as pivotal to its success, offering prospects for synergies with European agendas prioritizing robust and dependable gas supply.

Moreover, within the context of the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Moldovan Commission meeting, both countries resolved to explore avenues for cooperation in various energy domains. These include endeavors related to energy efficiency, modernization, and digitalization of electricity networks, as well as the promotion of renewable energy sources and energy storage solutions.

