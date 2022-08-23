Iranian currency rates for August 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to August 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,741 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 23 Iranian rial on August 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,375 49,684 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,530 43,801 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,919 3,967 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,269 4,280 1 Danish krone DKK 5,613 5,672 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,534 136,320 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,388 19,557 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,533 30,671 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,148 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,209 32,322 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,896 25,923 1 South African rand ZAR 2,469 2,470 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,322 2,322 1 Russian ruble RUB 700 707 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,860 28,917 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,037 30,178 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,196 44,162 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,165 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,844 32,826 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,603 8,616 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,132 6,164 100 Thai baths THB 116,113 117,360 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,365 9,383 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,194 31,432 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,741 42,191 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,873 8,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,056 15,050 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,816 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,714 75,050 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,110 4,110 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 274,691 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,393 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,391 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,029 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

