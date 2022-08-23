...
Iranian currency rates for August 23

Finance Materials 23 August 2022 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 23

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to August 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,741 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 23

Iranian rial on August 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,375

49,684

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,530

43,801

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,919

3,967

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,269

4,280

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,613

5,672

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,534

136,320

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,388

19,557

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,533

30,671

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,148

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,209

32,322

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,896

25,923

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,469

2,470

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,322

2,322

1 Russian ruble

RUB

700

707

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,860

28,917

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,037

30,178

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,196

44,162

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,170

1,165

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,844

32,826

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,603

8,616

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,132

6,164

100 Thai baths

THB

116,113

117,360

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,365

9,383

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,194

31,432

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,741

42,191

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,873

8,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,056

15,050

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,816

2,827

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,714

75,050

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,110

4,110

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 274,691 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,393 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,391 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,029 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

