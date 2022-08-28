Iranian currency rates for August 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 21 have decreased in price, compared to August 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,861 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 28 Iranian rial on August 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,282 49,496 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,452 43,605 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,936 3,962 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,293 4,328 1 Danish krone DKK 5,626 5,653 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,516 136,421 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,049 19,047 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,509 30,655 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,225 32,310 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,768 25,881 1 South African rand ZAR 2,489 2,500 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,314 2,312 1 Russian ruble RUB 697 696 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,960 29,082 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,135 30,173 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,148 44,193 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,801 32,851 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,546 8,524 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,114 6,113 100 Thai baths THB 115,970 116,272 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,401 9,400 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,313 31,412 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,861 42,038 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,864 8,862 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,644 14,753 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,834 2,836 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,633 16,665 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,751 74,857 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,126 4,122 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,500 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,427 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,343 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur