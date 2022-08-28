...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 28

Finance Materials 28 August 2022 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 28

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 21 have decreased in price, compared to August 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,861 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 28

Iranian rial on August 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,282

49,496

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,452

43,605

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,936

3,962

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,293

4,328

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,626

5,653

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,516

136,421

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,049

19,047

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,509

30,655

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,225

32,310

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,768

25,881

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,489

2,500

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,314

2,312

1 Russian ruble

RUB

697

696

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,960

29,082

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,135

30,173

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,148

44,193

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,168

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,801

32,851

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,546

8,524

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,114

6,113

100 Thai baths

THB

115,970

116,272

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,401

9,400

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,313

31,412

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,861

42,038

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,864

8,862

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,644

14,753

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,834

2,836

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,633

16,665

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,674

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,751

74,857

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,126

4,122

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,003

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,500 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,427 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,343 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more