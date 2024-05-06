ADB ready to invest in rehabilitating transport network in South Caucasus

TBILISI, Georgia, May 6. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to invest in rehabilitating transport network in the South Caucasus, ADB Director General for Central and Western Asia Eugenue Zhukov said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi.

“We also want to work more on transportation, continue expanding our cooperation with the Azerbaijan Railways, because there is a lot of unfinished agenda there to rehabilitate and rectify the whole network,” said Zhukov.

He pointed out that ADB also looks forward to successful negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, because once the peace agreement is reached, that would allow the country to unlock additional transportation corridor, connect Azerbaijan and the region better to the world.

“There is quite an old railway which runs from the southern part of Azerbaijan through Armenia to Nakhchivan. So, if peace agreement is reached and other agreements are in place, we will be very excited to invest in rehabilitating that network, but of course subject to government of Azerbaijan's priority resolutions,” he added.