Kazakhstan considering development of homemade pharmaceuticals against COVID-19

Today, a meeting of the Council on Biosafety under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov has taken place, Trend reports ciring Kazinform.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the government bodies and leading scientists of the country.

The tasks set by the Head of State in the State-of-the-Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan on ensuring biosafety in the country were discussed.

The issue of development of homemade pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 by Nazarbayev University, Scientific Center of Anti-infectious Drugs, Phytochemistry Holding, Sokolsk Institute of Fuel, Catalysis, and Electrochemistry, and Scientific Production Center of Microbiology and Virology was discussed.

Following the meeting the Deputy PM gave a number of instructions including to create a working group to elaborate proposals to strengthen the efficiency of scientific and research and innovative activity in the area of safety against epidemiological challenges; development of a comprehensive plan to implement research and innovative work; introduce proposals on ensuring dedicated funding of scientific and innovative projects aimed at ensuring epidemiological safety and developing new types of pharmaceuticals against infectious diseases; to analyze and put forward concrete proposals to develop scientific, staff, financing and technical potential of domestic scientific institutes in the sphere of biological safety.