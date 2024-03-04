Kazakh president to pay official visit to Belarus

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Belarus in the third quarter of 2024, said President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko during a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to Belarus Erlan Baizhanov, Trend reports.

"Our meeting with you is taking place for a reason. You are well aware that the President of Kazakhstan is likely to make an official visit to Belarus in the third quarter. It is very important for us today to define some aspects of this important event for Belarus," said Lukashenko.

According to Belarusian president, discussions will take place at the highest level, and the concerned parties will meet during this visit.

"After this visit, the billion in trade turnover we have achieved will seem insignificant. Countries with such potential as Belarus and Kazakhstan should strive for cutting-edge relations," he added.

