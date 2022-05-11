EBRD project portfolio expanding in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The current project portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Kyrgyzstan was estimated at 165 million euros as of end-March 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the EBRD.

The EBRD allocated 99 million euros, which is 60 percent of all allocated funds, to investments in sustainable infrastructure of Kyrgyzstan. Then, 35 million euros, or 21 percent of the total sum, to investments in financial institutions, and 31 million euros, which is 19 percent, to industry commerce and agribusiness.

The EBRD invested 31 million euros for the implementation of 13 projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2021, which is an increase of 40.9 percent, compared to 22 million euros with 9 projects in 2020.