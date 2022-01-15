Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 876 new COVID-19 cases on January 14, 2022, with 341 patients recovering from the disease, and 2 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 451 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 135 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 13 people in the Andijan region, 20 people in Bukhara region, 53 people in the Jizzakh region, 7 people in Navoi, 23 people in Namangan region, 48 people in Samarkand region, 17 people in Syrdarya, 29 people in the Fergana region and 37 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 204,173 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 198,283 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 97 percent.

