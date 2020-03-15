Iran launched pilot project to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March 15

Trend:

Members of 6.5 million families in Iran have been screened as part of the national plan to combat coronavirus, said the country’s health minister.

"The pilot plan to combat coronavirus is implemented in four provinces. As part of this project, families are screened in their houses and those suspected of having infected with coronavirus are advised to be hospitalized," said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"This project has allowed to avoid crowds in hospitals. Currently, as many as 31,000 hospitals in the country deal with coronavirus cases. Around 1,000 centers have been opened to fight coronavirus and we hope to increase their number to 2,000," he said.

"The National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus are to announce new regulations to fight this infection in coming days," he said.

"We advise people to avoid unnecessary transportation so we can break the disease cycle. The target is to reach big achievements in this regard by the end of current Iranian year (started March, 21,2019),” he said.