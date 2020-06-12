Zarif to leave for Turkey, Russia next week
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit Ankara and Moscow next week on a working meeting with his counterparts, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that he will discuss latest developments on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues with his Turkish and Russian counterparts.
This is Zarif's second foreign trip after the relative subsidence of the first wave of the coronavirus, the diplomat said.
