Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 20

Society 20 June 2021 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 8,161 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 111 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 3,279 people is critical.

So far, more than 22.4 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 5.3 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 4.38 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 919,000 people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.09 million people have been infected, and 82,965 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.74 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on World Refugee Day
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on World Refugee Day
AZAL to launch special flights to Tel Aviv
AZAL to launch special flights to Tel Aviv
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarally Kheshtab village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarally Kheshtab village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
China administers 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses Other News 15:26
Hottest May in 51 years raises heat wave concerns in Turkey Turkey 14:46
Georgian insurance companies see increase in compensated damage Finance 14:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 20 Oil&Gas 14:12
Turkmenistan reviews measures to fight COVID-19 Turkmenistan 14:11
Iran may suspend flights to Russia Transport 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 20 Society 14:09
Kazakhstan’s gas supply company to attract services for design and estimate documentation Tenders 14:08
Armenian police report about cases of violation during ongoing parliamentary election Armenia 14:04
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on World Refugee Day Politics 13:45
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:30
Azerbaijan's hydrogeological department opens tender for purchase of spares Tenders 12:35
AZAL to launch special flights to Tel Aviv Economy 12:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarally Kheshtab village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 12:23
Bridge over the Astarachay to be built soon – Iranian ambassador Construction 12:01
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 1,119 Kazakhstan 12:00
Cases of forced voting by military personnel reported in Armenia Armenia 11:44
Shots fired at one of polling stations in Armenia Armenia 11:37
Georgia to export pecan to 35 countries Business 11:19
Tokyo cancels public viewing sites for summer Olympics World 10:51
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 10:13
Russia accounts for largest number of enterprises with foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan Finance 10:04
Baku to host Turkey-Switzerland match as part of EURO 2020 today Society 10:00
Turkish scientists tap AI for COVID-19 detection Turkey 09:39
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,881,965 Other News 09:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 09:01
Ex-Tesla president sold stocks worth $274 million since June 10 Finance 08:52
Iran’s export of products to Syria up 73% in current year Economy 08:18
Unified register of public services to be created in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 08:18
Two new cases of Covid Indian strain reported in Georgia Georgia 08:17
Weekly review of key events in ICT sector of Azerbaijan ICT 08:01
Brazil tops 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 07:22
LG Electronics launches 83-inch OLED TV Business 06:34
UN, partners raise 3.7 bln USD for COVID-19 relief in 2020 World 05:40
Germany's ruling conservatives move up in polls Europe 04:51
Turkey reports 5 480 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:03
Biden to host Israeli president on June 28 US 03:15
Azerbaijan analyzing minefield maps provided by Armenia - MoD Politics 02:03
Peru extends suspension of flights from Brazil, South Africa, India Transport 01:33
W. Africa suffered 700 terrorist attacks, 2,000 deaths since 2020 Other News 00:45
Azerbaijan, Iran are strategic countries in North-South corridor – ambassador Business 00:01
Georgian Caucasus Auto Import sees increase in car sales Business 19 June 23:25
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases Finance 19 June 23:24
Turkmenistan Airlines opens tender for new International Airport construction Tenders 19 June 23:17
France supports development of new social protection policy in Georgia Business 19 June 23:17
Uzbekistan’s industrial output for 5M2021 revealed Uzbekistan 19 June 23:16
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 19 June 23:15
IMF proposes carbon price floor among large emitters to limit global warming Oil&Gas 19 June 22:37
Samsung may hold developer conference this year Business 19 June 21:43
Turkmenistan discusses development of inter-parliamentary co-op with Inter-Parliamentary Union Turkmenistan 19 June 21:01
Armenia been violating principle of respect for territorial integrity for 30 years - MFA Politics 19 June 20:13
Over 3.2 mln passengers travel in trains in India in 7 days as migrant workers head to cities Transport 19 June 19:35
Turkmen Energy Ministry opens tender for power plant construction Tenders 19 June 19:12
Kyrgyzstan considers allowing export of diesel fuel to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 19 June 19:11
Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army to visit Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 19 June 19:07
13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘green zone’ Kazakhstan 19 June 19:01
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 19 Azerbaijan 19 June 18:08
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Istanbul Turkey 19 June 18:04
Azerbaijan reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Society 19 June 17:38
President Aliyev congratulates newly appointed president of Iran Politics 19 June 17:37
Iran’s Interior Minister announces final results of elections Politics 19 June 17:27
World Bank to help Georgia in development of digital economy Business 19 June 17:18
Iran's MFA sends note of protest to UK's Ambassador Politics 19 June 17:13
Azerbaijani mortgage fund opens tender on vehicles purchase Tenders 19 June 16:35
Uzbekistan resumes gold exports Finance 19 June 16:35
Iran's overseas agriculture to provide food security - Overseas Agriculture Association Business 19 June 16:35
Maersk Drilling can still provide various opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan - ambassador Oil&Gas 19 June 16:34
Iran optimistic about future of relations with Azerbaijan – Chief of Staff of President of Iran Politics 19 June 14:22
EU donates passport readers to Georgian Ministry of Interior Affairs Georgia 19 June 14:15
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 19 Georgia 19 June 14:11
Russia reports 17,906 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 19 June 14:05
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss co-op on projects to be implemented in liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 19 June 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 19 Society 19 June 13:58
Elections in Armenia may result in coup d'etat - analyst Armenia 19 June 13:51
Global oil demand to eclipse previous peak in 2019 Oil&Gas 19 June 13:17
India, Singapore agree to strengthen their strategic partnership Other News 19 June 13:05
Azerbaijan exempts goods imported for construction of airports in liberated districts from customs duties Economy 19 June 12:49
Unblocking of transport routes in S. Caucasus creates huge co-op opportunities - Azerbaijani FM Politics 19 June 12:42
Indian climate activist gets prestigious UN land conservation award Other News 19 June 12:37
OSCE MG has not been active in the settlement in Karabakh conflict - ex-ambassador Politics 19 June 12:34
Karabakh conflict is over, regional countries should look forward - Azerbaijani FM Politics 19 June 12:17
Uzbekneftegaz begins repair work on gas purification unit at Mubarek gas processing plant Oil&Gas 19 June 12:10
Iran's industrial production increases Business 19 June 11:58
Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel Arab World 19 June 11:45
Turkish energy ministry bans local company from participating in BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 19 June 11:39
Russia to increase number of flights to Azerbaijan Transport 19 June 11:29
Iranian currency rates for June 19 Finance 19 June 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 19 June 11:21
Preliminary results of Iran’s presidential election declared Politics 19 June 11:14
Demand for diesel-powered cars growing in Azerbaijan Economy 19 June 11:05
Turkmenistan Airlines receive fourth Boeing aircraft Transport 19 June 11:05
Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss prospects for co-op in several areas Politics 19 June 10:54
Turkmen Foreign Bank to sign agreement with Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector Finance 19 June 10:50
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey up Business 19 June 10:46
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Oil&Gas 19 June 10:11
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 19 Uzbekistan 19 June 10:04
Turkey sees decrease in car exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 19 June 09:46
Merkel and Macron urge EU coordination on reopening borders Europe 19 June 09:33
Azerbaijan discusses issues on addressing damage caused by Armenian aggression Politics 19 June 09:33
Araghchi, Grossi discuss JCPOA developments Iran 19 June 08:59
All news