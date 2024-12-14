Georgia’s electoral college votes to elect sixth president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. In Georgia, the Electoral College is voting today to elect the country’s sixth president, Trend reports.

This marks the first time the president is being elected through an indirect voting process, which is taking place at the Parliament Palace.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has nominated Mikheil Kavelashvili for the position.

Under the law, a quorum of at least 151 Electoral College members is required to hold the election. To win, a candidate must secure at least 200 votes.

The president elected by the Electoral College will serve a five-year term.

The Central Election Commission is expected to announce the results later today, following the conclusion of the voting in parliament.