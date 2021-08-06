France's top court approves wider use of health pass to fight coronavirus

Europe 6 August 2021 06:47 (UTC+04:00)
France's highest constitutional body approved the measures proposed by the government to extend the use of the health pass to a wider range of public places, and make vaccination for health workers mandatory, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Constitutional Council said in a statement that health pass measures comply with the constitution.

To curb the spread of more infectious COVID-19 variants, the government proposed in July that people wishing to enter cafes, restaurants, gyms, shopping centers and even hospitals (except for emergencies), would have to show a certificate proving they had been fully vaccinated, tested negative, or recently recovered from coronavirus.

In France, the health pass has been compulsory since July 21 for gatherings of more than 50 people in cultural and leisure venues such as cinemas and museums.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the government's wish to impose a 10-day quarantine on anyone testing positive for COVID-19. It also threw out a provision that would allow employers to dismiss people on fixed-term or temporary contracts who do not have the health pass.

