Slovenia's president names Robert Golob as PM designate

Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Monday nominated Robert Golob, head of the center-left Freedom Movement (FM) party, for the post of prime minister after the FM's landslide victory in the country's April 24 general election, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In official talks with the heads of parliamentary groups I was able to establish without a doubt that Robert Golob enjoys the necessary support of parliamentary members to become prime minister," Pahor told a news conference.

Parliament now has to confirm Golob with a simple majority and is expected to do so on Wednesday.

Golob enjoys the support of the FM, which holds 41 out of 90 seats in Parliament, as well as of his coalition partners -- the Social Democrats with seven seats and the Left with five seats. The two parliamentary representatives of the country's Italian and Hungarian minorities also said they would support Golob.

Soon after the vote in Parliament, Golob is scheduled to ask the lawmakers to confirm his cabinet on June 3.

Golob told the same news conference that his immediate tasks will include easing the burden of rising energy prices on citizens and businesses and fighting the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.