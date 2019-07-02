UK warns China of serious consequences if Hong Kong rights not honored

2 July 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Britain warned China on Tuesday that there would be serious consequences if the Sino-British declaration on Hong Kong was not honored, saying Britain stood behind the people in the former British colony, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

China has condemned violent demonstrations in Hong Kong as an “undisguised challenge” to the ‘one country, two systems’ formula under which the city is ruled which allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest.

“The UK signed an internationally binding legal agreement in 1984 that enshrines the ‘one country, two systems rule’, enshrines the basic freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and we stand four square behind that agreement, four square behind the people of Hong Kong,” British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said.

“There will be serious consequences if that internationally binding legal agreement were not to be honored,” he told BBC TV.

Protesters, angry about proposed legislation allowing extraditions to mainland China, smashed their way into Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, with police using tear gas to disperse them.

Hunt urged the Hong Kong authorities that any repression would exacerbate people’s concerns.

“We in the UK condemn violence on all sides, and many people who strongly support the pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong will have been deeply dismayed by the scenes they saw on TV last night,” Hunt said.

“But, we urge the authorities not to use what happened as a pretext for repression, but rather to understand the root causes of what happened which is a deep-seated concern by people in Hong Kong that their basic freedoms are under attack.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey, China eye to increase trade - Erdogan
Turkey 14:36
Erdogan talks on significance of BTK railway
Turkey 14:28
Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
Other News 12:22
Turkmenistan develops new major gas chemical investment projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
Labour's Corbyn calls for investigation over report he is 'too frail' to be UK PM
Other News 11:01
China to build environmentally friendly airport in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:36
Latest
Uzbekistan to create two companies for development of Fergana Valley
Economy 14:49
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkey, China eye to increase trade - Erdogan
Turkey 14:36
OPEC decision not positive for global economy?
Oil&Gas 14:34
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
Erdogan talks on significance of BTK railway
Turkey 14:28
CNN: Azerbaijan culinary gateway to the East
Society 14:25
UNESCO session participants in Baku mull report on strengthening dialogue (PHOTO)
Politics 14:23
Turkmenistan signs MoU with UN Office in the field of emergency response
Economy 14:13