Trump offers to help ease tension in Japan-South Korea dispute

20 July 2019 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered to help ease tensions in the political and economic dispute between Japan and South Korea, which threatens global supplies of memory chips and smartphones, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Lingering tension, particularly over the issue of compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese occupiers during World War Two, took a turn for the worse this month when Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

The United States has been hesitant to publicly wade into the feud between its two biggest allies in Asia. Trump said South Korean President Moon Jae-in had asked him if he could get involved.

“He tells me that they have a lot of friction going on now with respect to trade, primarily with respect to trade. And Japan has some things that South Korea wants, and he asked me to get involved,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“So maybe if they would both want me to, I’ll be. It’s like a full-time job getting involved with Japan and South Korea. But I like both leaders.”

South Korea’s presidential Blue House spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said in a statement on Saturday that Moon had asked Trump for help at their Seoul summit on June 30.

Ko said Moon talked to Trump in an effort to diplomatically solve the issue as Japanese media, at the time, constantly reported the possibility of economic retaliation against South Korea.

David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy, said in Seoul on Wednesday that he took the situation seriously but did not elaborate on what steps Washington might take and said it was fundamentally up to South Korea and Japan to resolve their differences.

Japan has denied that the dispute over compensation is behind the export curbs, even though one of its ministers cited broken trust with South Korea over the labor dispute in announcing the restrictions.

Instead, Japan has cited “inadequate management” of sensitive items exported to South Korea, with Japanese media reporting some items ended up in North Korea.

South Korea has denied that.

The export curbs could hurt global technology companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 10:21
Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction (Exclusive)
Economy 08:52
Ex-deputy chief of Turkey’s Halkbank released from arrest
Turkey 19 July 17:53
Japan says Korea must rebuild trust to facilitate talks on trade
Other News 19 July 16:31
World leaders, Apple CEO offer tributes to Japanese studio after attack
Other News 19 July 15:36
Cargo transshipment from US via Turkish ports exceeds 9 million tons in June
Economy 19 July 14:11
Latest
César Pelli, Argentine architect behind the Petronas Towers, dies aged 92
Other News 11:32
Georgia to construct underground gas storage
Oil&Gas 11:23
Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 11:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender
Tenders 10:58
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Demand for purchase of real estate decreases in Georgia
Finance 10:54
China Southern Airlines to receive $4 billion capital injection
China 10:54
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 10:21