Guinea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus
Guinea has decided not to send its athletes to the Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns, Trend reports citing TASS.
Guinea was meant to be represented by five athletes.
"In light of the increase of COVID-19 infections, the government regrettably decided to cancel Guinea’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics as it is concerned by preserving health of the Guinean athletes," the national sports minister said.
