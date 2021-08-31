Indian Army to place orders worth Rs 15,000 crore for indigenous weapon systems
The Indian Army is going to place orders worth around Rs 15,000 crore for indigenous weapon systems including Akash missiles and ALH Dhruv helicopters.
The Defence Acquisition Council, led by defence minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to make orders for two regiments of Akash missiles for the army's air defence and 25 ALH helicopters for the army's aviation wing, defence sources told India Today.
The two projects will boost the capability of the Indian Army to defend the boundaries of the nation, they said.
The force is also looking at acquiring 25 ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopters for its aviation squadrons.
