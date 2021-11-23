Former President of South Korea Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Former President of South Korea Chun Doo-hwan, a general-turned strongman widely criticized for seizing power through a 1979 military coup and ruthlessly quelling a pro-democracy civil uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju the following year, died Tuesday at the age of 90, Trend reports citing Yonhap.
Chun died at his home in western Seoul around 8:40 a.m. after battling chronic ailments, aides said.
